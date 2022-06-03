Kashmir: Shah holds meet with LG, NSA & Army chief amid rise in terror attacks

Union home minister Amit Shah held a high-level review meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, national security advisor Ajit Doval, Army Chief General Manoj Pande and other top officials from security agencies attended the meeting.

The meeting was held in the wake of a spate of targeted killings in Jammu & Kashmir over the past few weeks. Security arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra also figured in the meetings, according to a PTI report.

In the latest attack, a bank manager, identified as Vijay Kumar, was shot dead outside his office by terrorists in Kulgam district on Thursday. The Resistance Front, a shadow outfit of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, claimed responsibility for the attack. A non-local brick kiln was also killed during the day, while another labourer was injured in a separate incident.

A woman teacher hailing from the Samba district of the Jammu region was shot dead by terrorists at a school in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday.

Last month, two civilians, including Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit government employee, and three off-duty policemen were killed in the Valley by the terrorists.

Two weeks ago, Shah held a meeting to review security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra and the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With agency inputs)

