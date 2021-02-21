Kashmir celebrate Urs of Sufi Hazrat Ahmad Parry Sahab in Srinagar
Devotees in Srinagar on Saturday gathered to celebrate Urs of Sufi saint Hazrat Ahmad Parry Sahab, whose mausoleum is situated at Nawabazar area of the district.
Urs is the death anniversary of a Sufi saint, usually held at his shrine and is celebrated for his union with God.
A large number of devotees, including men, women, and children, paid obeisance and offered special prayers at the shrine which resounded with recitations of verses of the Holy Quran.
Nadeem Mehjoor, a devotee speaking to ANI said, "Sufism is ending or I should say it has ended in the world. The massage of the Sufi Hazrat Ahmad Parry Sahab was to make no discrimination among religions.
The ultimate goal of the Urs is whoever recites the name of him, will go to go to heaven with him," said a devote Nadeem Mehjoor.
"As per the history of Sufism, the message of this saint was to spread peace and prosperity and brotherhood among the communities," Nadeem said further.
During the celebrations, Mehfi-e-Sama (a Sufi musical event) was also organised in which the poetry of Hazrat Ahmad Parry and Waza Mehmood was recited by singers of the valley.
Scores of people from all over the Kashmir valley attended the annual event. Kashmir is known not only for its beauty but also for its Sufi culture across the world. The leading Sufi poets of Kashmir valley have given the message of peace and communal harmony throughout their life by their poetry.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
