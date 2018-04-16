Kashmir lawyers protest against supporters of Kathua rape-murder accused

Members of the Kashmir Bar Association held a march here on Monday to protest against the supporters of the accused in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl and demanded a speedy and fair trial.

“We demand speedy and fair trial in the case. We are ready to extend all legal help and support to the victim’s family,” Association President Mian Qayoom told the media during the march.

The march began from the High Court complex and culminated at the city centre Lal Chowk, during which the lawyers shouted slogans against two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers -- who have since resigned from the Cabinet -- for taking part in a Hindu Ekta Manch rally in Kathua district in support of the rape accused.

The protesters also raised slogans against Jammu Bar Association president BS Slathia, who spearheaded a protest shutdown in Jammu to seek transfer of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.