Kashmir’s special police officer, civilian killed in Sopore terror attack.

india

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 20:35 IST

A special police officer and a shopkeeper were killed in a militant attack in Warpora village in north Kashmir’s Sopore town on Wednesday evening.

Locals said that unidentified gunmen fired at Special Police Officer Wajhat Ahmad at Warpora market on Wednesday evening. In the shoot-out, Ahmad and a shopkeeper Omar Subhan recieved bullet injuries and died on the spot. Another civilian Showkat Ahmad sustained minor injuries.

A health official confirmed that two bodies were brought to sub district hospital Sopore.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in area after the attack.

In another development, security forces launched an operation against militants in central Kashmir’s Chadoora area. The operation was launched after forces came to know about the militant presence in the area.