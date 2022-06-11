Kashmir-based YouTuber apologises for viral video on Nupur Sharma

Kashmir-based YouTuber Faisal Wani on Saturday apologised for his video on former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma which went viral drawing flak. Many social media users reported the video to J&K Police urging them to take action against the graphic video which Faisal Wani later deleted from his channel. Still, the sensitive video was being shared on social media. Also Read: Protest at Jama Masjid over remarks on Prophet; unplanned, say residents

The video was uploaded on Friday night. "I made a VFX in the video. It went viral in no time. Yes, I made the video but I did not have any ill intention. I deleted the video and I apologise if it hurt anyone," the YouTuber said.

Faisal Wani runs a fitness channel by the name 'Deep Pain Fitness'. In the now-deleted video on Nupur Sharma, the YouTuber appeared bare-bodied, beheaded a photo of Nupur Sharma, and then picked up the head.

"I am a simple person. My business of ladies' garments has not been doing well. You can verify and check my background and what my activities are...I am from a middle-class family," the YouTuber said.

Former BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma is at the centre of raging controversy for her comments on the Prophet Muhammad on a television channel. The party suspended her and the government distanced from her statement by calling her a' fringe element' in the face of the mounting pressure from Muslim countries.

On Friday, protests broke out in several parts of the country over Nupur Sharma's remarks on the Prophet. Sharma's effigy was found hanging in Karnataka's Belagavi.

