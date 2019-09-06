Kashmiri student beaten up in Rajasthan, files complaint

india

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 01:17 IST

Alwar Police on Thursday filed an FIR against unknown people following the complaint of a 23-year-old Kashmiri student for beating him, police said on Thursday.

The student was identified as Mir Faid, a resident of Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir. He is a final year student of aeronautical engineering at a private college in Neemrana, said additional SP, Neemrana region, Tejpal Singh.

The student in his complaint said that he left his college on Wednesday night and on the way he was allegedly accosted by two persons, who threatened to beat him if he did not wear a salwar kameez. He wore salwar and kameez given by one of the two accused and went to an ATM to withdraw money, where a crowd gathered, he told police.

However, Singh said they were not satisfied with his explanation. “He was pulled out of the ATM and beaten up. A video of the mob tying the victim to a pole and beating him up was circulated on social media,” Singh said. He was later rescued by police.

Singh said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. No one has been arrested so far.

