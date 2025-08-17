Kathua cloudburst live updates: Five children among seven killed in Kathua; rescue underway
Kathua cloudburst live updates: Rescue operation is underway as death toll rose to seven, including five children in Kathua cloudburst. At least four people were were injured in flash floods and landslides as rain wreak havoc in Jammu and Kashmir.
- 42 Mins agoJodh Ghati and Janglote among worst-hit areas in Kathua
- 54 Mins agoRelief, rescue operations underway after deadly landslides | Video
- 1 Mins agoArmy columns deployed in Kathua for rescue operations
- 2 Mins agoFlash floods triggered after overnight rain
- 7 Mins agoAmit Shah assures full support to J&K after Kathua cloudburst
- 9 Mins agoUnion minister says 6 injured airlifted to Pathankot
- 11 Mins agoFive children among seven dead
- 16 Mins agoSeven killed, five injured in flash floods and landslides in Kathua
- 18 Mins agoJ&K CM Omar Abdullah expresses grief, directs relief measures
Kathua cloudburst live updates: The death toll rose to seven, including five children, while four others were injured in flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rain in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Sunday, officials said. Search and rescue operations are continuing in Jodh Ghati and nearby areas. The incident occurred just days after a cloudburst in Kishtwar district claimed at least 60 lives. Rescue teams there are still searching for nearly 100 missing persons....Read More
Officials said a family was feared trapped after a landslide hit Juthana Jodh in the early hours of Sunday. Around the same time, suspected cloudbursts struck Jodh Ghati and nearby locations, cutting off access to the village.
“During rescue operations, we recovered three more bodies — one in Jodh Ghati and two in Janglote. The death toll has gone up to seven now,” said Kathua SSP Shobhit Saxena.
Inspector Ajay Singh of Rajbagh police station said the incidents took place between 3:30 am and 4 am. “Advance parties have reached the area,” he added.
The deceased have been identified as Renu Devi (39) and her daughter Radhika (9), Surmu Din (30), his sons Fanu (6) and Shedu (5), Tahu (2), son of Habib Deen, and Zulfan (15), daughter of Bashir Ahmed. All were residents of Kathua district.
Chief minister Omar Abdullah expressed anguish at the loss of lives. Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha also expressed grief over the deaths and said he had briefed union home minister Amit Shah about the situation.
Union minister Jitendra Singh, who represents the area in Lok Sabha, wrote on X, “The civilian Administration, Military and Paramilitary has swung into action. The situation being continuously monitored.”
Rescue efforts in Kathua
Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were deployed to the area. Authorities said water entered the Janglote industrial area, a Kendriya Vidyalaya campus, and the local police station. Roads, railway tracks, and parts of Kathua town also witnessed heavy waterlogging.
SSP Saxena said the Army had been informed and was on standby. He added that while flash floods and landslides were reported, it was not yet technically confirmed whether the incident was a cloudburst.
The Indian Meteorological Department defines a cloudburst as rainfall exceeding 100 mm in one hour.
Meanwhile, officials said incessant rain had caused a sharp rise in water levels in the Sahar Khad and Ujh rivers. It was the Ujh river that saw flash floods early on Sunday, they added.
Landslides were also reported in Bagard and Changda villages under Kathua police station and in Dilwan-Hutli area under Lakhanpur, though no major damage was reported, PTI said.
Kathua cloudburst: Five latest update
1. At least seven people have died and four others were injured in flash floods and landslides in Kathua district.
2. A family is feared trapped under debris after a landslide in Juthana Jodh village.
3. Police and SDRF teams are carrying out rescue operations; the Army has been placed on standby.
4. Water has entered the industrial area, Kendriya Vidyalaya campus, and police station in Janglote; roads and railway tracks are waterlogged.
5. Landslides have also been reported in Bagard, Changda, and Dilwan-Hutli villages under Kathua and Lakhanpur police stations.
Kathua cloudburst live updates: Jodh Ghati and Janglote villages hit by calamity
Kathua cloudburst live updates: The calamity struck Jodh Ghati village of Rajbagh and Janglote after heavy overnight rains triggered flash floods and landslides in Kathua district. The disaster came just three days after a cloudburst in Chisoti village of Kishtwar district left 60 people dead and over 100 injured.
Kathua cloudburst live updates: Relief, rescue operations underway after deadly landslides | Video
Kathua cloudburst live updates: Relief and rescue operations are in progress in Kathua district after seven people were killed in rain-triggered landslides. DC Kathua Rajesh Sharma said, “Heavy rainfall has caused significant damage in Kathua, and unfortunately, we have also lost lives. Five people died and seven were injured, and two more lives were lost in Janglot. We are ensuring the supply of essential items, though connectivity issues persist. Efforts are being made to provide supplies by air.”
Kathua cloudburst live updates: Army columns deployed in Kathua for rescue operations
Kathua cloudburst live updates: Updating about the on ground rescue operation in Kathua district, PRO Defence Jammu said on X, “IndianArmy Columns on the ground in Kathua — rescuing families, giving hope, food & care after the Cloudburst."
Heavy overnight rains triggered flash floods and landslides in Jodh Ghati and Janglote areas of Kathua district early Sunday, leaving seven people dead and several others injured. Rescue efforts by the Army, police, and disaster response teams are continuing.
Kathua cloudburst live updates: Flash floods triggered after overnight rain
Kathua cloudburst live updates: Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar says, "There was heavy rain in Kathua since last night... Seven people have died due to the landslide. Rescue operations are ongoing... Some people are being rescued by helicopters because the connectivity there has been cut off... Those who died due to the landslide, their bodies have been retrieved."
Kathua cloudburst live updates: Amit Shah assures full support to J&K after Kathua cloudburst
Kathua cloudburst live updates: Union home minister Amit Shah said he has spoken with the lieutenant governor and chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir regarding the Kathua tragedy. “Relief and rescue operations are being carried out by the local administration and NDRF teams have also been rushed to the site. Assured every support from the Modi government. We stand firmly behind our sisters and brothers of J&K,” Shah wrote on X.
Kathua cloudburst live updates: Union minister says 6 injured airlifted to Pathankot
Kathua cloudburst live updates: Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh said helicopter services have been arranged to shift the injured to hospitals. “Six injured have been airlifted for hospitalisation in Mamoon, Pathankot, which was found to be relatively nearer destination. DIG Police, Shiv Kumar Sharma, along with his team, is camping at the spot and is in constant touch with me. Further assistance will be arranged, as and when required,” he posted on X.
Kathua cloudburst live updates: Five children among seven dead
Kathua cloudburst live updates: Officials identified the victims as Renu Devi (39) and her daughter Radhika (9), Surmu Din (30), his sons Fanu (6) and Shedu (5), Tahu (2), son of Habib Deen, and Zulfan (15), daughter of Bashir Ahmed. All were residents of Kathua district.
Kathua cloudburst live updates: What happened in Kathua
Kathua cloudburst live updates: At least seven people were killed and five others injured in two separate incidents of flash floods and landslides in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district early Sunday, officials said. The calamity struck Jodh Ghati village in Rajbagh and Janglote area following heavy overnight rains.
Kathua cloudburst live updates: J&K CM Omar Abdullah expresses grief, directs relief measures
Kathua cloudburst live updates: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the deaths in Kathua and directed the administration to intensify relief, rescue and evacuation measures.
“Chief Minister has expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives and damage caused by landslides in several parts of Kathua, including Jodh Khad and Juthana, which claimed four lives and left many injured. He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, and assured all necessary assistance,” the office of the chief minister said on X.