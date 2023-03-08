Kavitha to seek legal opinions on ED summons; ‘power mongers in Delhi…’

K Kavitha on Wednesday issued a statement that she will fully cooperate with the investigating agencies but will have to seek legal opinions on the date of attending it as the BRS MLC has already announced a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar on March 10 demanding the Centre to introduce the women's reservation bill in Parliament. Kavitha has been summoned by the ED in connection with Delhi liquor policy on March 9, a day before her planned protest. "Let me also remind the power mongers in Delhi that Telangana has never and will never bow before the oppressive anti-people regime. We will fearlessly and fiercely fight for the rights of the people," Kavitha said in her statement. Kavitha issued a statement and clarified that she will have to take legal opinion on whether she will attend ED's questioning on March 9. (PTI)

"The Women's Reservation Bill has been long-pending; our only demand is to table it in parliament to give women their due share of political participation. Bharath Jagruthi, along with opposition parties and women's organisations from all across the country, will come together on March 10 at Jantar Mantar, for a one-day peaceful hunger strike, demanding the BJP government to introduce and pass the Women's Reservation Bill. In light of these events, I have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate to appear on March 9th in New Delhi," the statement read.

"I would also like the ruling party at the Centre to know that these tactics of intimidation against the fight and voice of our leader CM Shri KCR, and against the entire BRS party will not deter us. Under the leadership of KCR garu, we will continue to fight to expose your failures and raise voice for a brighter and better future for India," Kavitha wrote.

The ED wants Kavitha to be confronted with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai who was arrested on Monday night. Pillai, as the ED claimed, is a key person in the excise policy bridging between the AAP and the south group comprising Kavitha, Sarath Reddy (promoter of Aurobindo Group), Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (MP, Ongole), his son Raghav Magunta, and others.

The ED on Tuesday questioned former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish sisodia for about five hours and recorded his statement at Tihar Jail. The CBI arrested Sisodia on February 26.

