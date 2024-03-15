 Kavitha's brother KTR argues with ED officials: 'You are in serious trouble'. Watch | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Kavitha's brother KTR argues with ED officials: 'You are in serious trouble'. Watch

ByHT News Desk
Mar 15, 2024 08:47 PM IST

K Kavitha arrest: Kavitha's brother KTR reached her residence before ED arrested Kavitha in Delhi liquor case.

In the hours leading up to the arrest of BRS MLC K Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Kavitha's brother and former minister KT Rama Rao reached his sister's residence at Banjara Hills amid much tension inside and outside the house. ED and CBI officials reached Kavitha's house earlier in the day and conducted raids in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor probe. While BRS supporters gathered outside Kavitha's house and protested the hour-long raid, KTR dropped in after it was reported that Kavitha would be arrested.

Kavitha's brother KTR at her residence on Friday afternoon arguing with ED officials.
Kavitha's brother KTR at her residence on Friday afternoon arguing with ED officials.

A video of KTR arguing with the officials before Kavitha was taken into custody has surfaced. "You (ED officials) have given an undertaking in the Supreme Court, and now you are violating it. You are in serious trouble," KTR said on camera. He was arguing about why the search was conducted on a Friday evening thus limiting the option for availing legal remedies.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

They wanted to see the transit remand as Kavitha, the ED officials said, would be flown to Delhi from Hyderabad. 

 

“Search is over and an arrest warrant is produced and now she (ED official) says you can’t come in. Family cannot come in and she also says they have no transit warrant and cannot produce before a magistrate, but she wants to make a case,” KTR said in the video alleging that he was not being allowed inside Kavitha's house.

The panchnama of the arrest stated that when the search concluded, at 7pm, around 20 persons claiming themselves to be Kavitha's brothers, lawyers and other relatives entered the premises forcefully without showing any identity cards which created a ruckus.

Kavitha's arrest in Delhi liquor case: What is South cartel?

K Kavitha, according to ED's allegation, was part of the south cartel which got undue benefits in the Delhi government's liquor policy (now scrapped) for which then Delhi excise minister Manish Sisodia is in jail. Vijay Nair who worked as the link between the Delhi group and the south cartel received a kickback to the tune of 100 crore from the south cartel for pulling the strings in favour of the south cartel, it has been alleged.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi in Kerala LIVE , Electoral Bonds Data Live , Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Kavitha's brother KTR argues with ED officials: 'You are in serious trouble'. Watch
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On