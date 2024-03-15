Kavitha's brother KTR argues with ED officials: 'You are in serious trouble'. Watch

In the hours leading up to the arrest of BRS MLC K Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Kavitha's brother and former minister KT Rama Rao reached his sister's residence at Banjara Hills amid much tension inside and outside the house. ED and CBI officials reached Kavitha's house earlier in the day and conducted raids in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor probe. While BRS supporters gathered outside Kavitha's house and protested the hour-long raid, KTR dropped in after it was reported that Kavitha would be arrested. Kavitha's brother KTR at her residence on Friday afternoon arguing with ED officials.

A video of KTR arguing with the officials before Kavitha was taken into custody has surfaced. "You (ED officials) have given an undertaking in the Supreme Court, and now you are violating it. You are in serious trouble," KTR said on camera. He was arguing about why the search was conducted on a Friday evening thus limiting the option for availing legal remedies.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

They wanted to see the transit remand as Kavitha, the ED officials said, would be flown to Delhi from Hyderabad.

“Search is over and an arrest warrant is produced and now she (ED official) says you can’t come in. Family cannot come in and she also says they have no transit warrant and cannot produce before a magistrate, but she wants to make a case,” KTR said in the video alleging that he was not being allowed inside Kavitha's house.

The panchnama of the arrest stated that when the search concluded, at 7pm, around 20 persons claiming themselves to be Kavitha's brothers, lawyers and other relatives entered the premises forcefully without showing any identity cards which created a ruckus.

Kavitha's arrest in Delhi liquor case: What is South cartel?

K Kavitha, according to ED's allegation, was part of the south cartel which got undue benefits in the Delhi government's liquor policy (now scrapped) for which then Delhi excise minister Manish Sisodia is in jail. Vijay Nair who worked as the link between the Delhi group and the south cartel received a kickback to the tune of ₹100 crore from the south cartel for pulling the strings in favour of the south cartel, it has been alleged.