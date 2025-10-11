Kaziranga National Park field director becomes first Indian to win IUCN Kenton Miller Award

Dr Ghosh's recognition highlights India's growing leadership in biodiversity conservation, particularly the sustainable management of Assam's protected ecosystems such as Kaziranga , Manas, and Orang National Parks. Her work focuses on strengthening park management, engaging local communities in conservation efforts, and promoting eco-friendly tourism models that ensure both environmental protection and sustainable livelihood generation.

The award, presented by the IUCN World Commission on Protected Areas (WCPA), honours individuals who have made innovative contributions to the long-term sustainability of national parks and protected areas worldwide. It is named after Dr Kenton R. Miller, a pioneer in conservation and former Director General of IUCN.

India's conservation efforts received global recognition on Friday as Dr Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, became the first Indian to win the prestigious WCPA-Kenton Miller Award for innovation in National Parks and Protected Area Sustainability at the IUCN World Conservation Congress held in Abu Dhabi.

The award also brings global attention to India's extensive network of protected areas and its innovative conservation strategies led by field officials and scientists.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State for Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, as well as External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, attended the IUCN Congress and reaffirmed India's commitment to working with global partners towards a sustainable and green future.

"Enjoyed a constructive discussion with Dr Grethel Aguilar, Director-General, IUCN, and other Ministers on the way forward for our shared mission of conservation and sustainability," the minister said in a post on X.

Also read: Kerala Assembly passes bill to amend central Wildlife Protection Act

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), founded in 1948 and headquartered in Switzerland, is the world's largest environmental network, bringing together governments, NGOs, and experts from over 160 countries. Every four years, it holds the World Conservation Congress, where global priorities for protecting nature and biodiversity are set.

In 2023, the Kenton Miller Award was presented to Maria del Carmen Garcia Rivas of Mexico for her pioneering work in advancing marine protected areas through community-led governance and scientific monitoring.