KCBC criticises Kerala govt over rise in liquor outlets, inaction on drugs

Kochi, The Kerala Catholic Bishops Conference , a key body of the Catholic Church in the state, on Sunday criticised the state government over the rising number of liquor outlets and alleged inaction against alcoholism and drug abuse.

The KCBC Temperance Commission issued a circular which was read out in Catholic churches across the state.

In the circular, Bishop Ambrose Puthenveettil, Chairman of the Commission, said that anti-liquor and anti-drug activities are being carried out across 32 dioceses of the Catholic Church in Kerala.

"While the Church and social organisations raise their voices against alcohol and drugs, the authorities often fail to take effective action to control or prevent them. Instead, liquor outlets continue to expand," the circular said.

KCBC said that despite earlier promises to reduce alcohol availability, the number of liquor outlets has increased significantly.

"Today, the state has thousands of bars, beverage outlets and toddy shops," it said.

The commission said that at the same time, dangerous narcotic drugs such as MDMA and hybrid cannabis are spreading across the state.

Government assessments indicate that around 1,400 schools have become hotspots for drug activity.

"Even young children are being trapped by drug mafias. If parents do not remain vigilant, the future of our children will be in danger. Recent incidents-including murders, violent family conflicts and shocking crimes-reveal the horrifying consequences of alcohol and drug abuse," the circular said.

The circular claimed that alcohol and other intoxicants have penetrated deeply into homes, families and youth.

"The consequences of alcohol and drug abuse have severely affected society. Family bonds are breaking silently. Mothers weep behind closed doors. Children live in fear. Homes built with love turn into centres of conflict, violence and even murder," it said.

KCBC said that the Church must rise like the prophets and confront this evil, adding that silence in the face of such destruction would itself be sinful.

"The Church must work with full commitment to protect children and youth from addiction and to ensure their future," it said.

KCBC observed Anti-Liquor and Anti-Drug Day on Sunday with several programmes organised by the Commission at various churches across the state.

