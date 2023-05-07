KCF chief Panjwar dies in anonymity, his sons seek Pakistan visa from Germany

Twelve years ago, in March 2011, India handed over a list of 50 most wanted fugitives in Pakistan during bilateral Home Secretary-level talks here in the Capital with Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) Chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar’s name prominent among other notorious notables taking hospitality of the Pakistani deep state.

Paramjit Singh Panjwar was designated a terrorist under the UAPA, and has been accused of drug smuggling, dealing with fake Indian currency, and a list of five dastardly crimes.

Today, the murder of a 63-year-old once dreaded terrorist at 6 am on Saturday was featured in prominent Pakistan media as a routine killing of a Pakistani Sikh called Sardar Singh Malik. Panjwar was pumped with bullets fired from a 30 calibre pistol as he took his morning constitutional at Johar Town in Lahore along with his gunman. There is no mention of the injured gunman in Pakistani media as Khalistan votary Panjwar died in abject anonymity with Islamabad not ready to give visa to his Germany-based sons to travel to Pakistan for his last rites. In the meantime, preparations are being made in his Panjwar village in Tarn Taran in Punjab to conduct religious ceremonies at the behest of Sangrur MP Simranjeet Singh Mann to mark the death of the Khalistan terrorist.

The murder of Panjwar in Lahore demolished Pakistan's lie once again as it has blatantly denied the presence of any of the Indian fugitives in their country including the 1993 Mumbai carnage main accused Dawood Ibrahim and his henchmen. Panjwar was designated a terrorist under the UAPA by the Union Home Ministry on July 1, 2020, and has been accused of drug smuggling, dealing with fake Indian currency, and a list of five dastardly crimes including killing 18 students of Thappar Engineering College, Patiala in cold blood. He was also responsible for trafficking Afghan heroin to the US, UK, Germany, and Canada to raise funds for separatists to target India.

None of this finds any mention in Pakistan's major media and Panjwar in all probability will be buried in an unmarked grave in Lahore by his handlers in Pakistan ISI. It is understood the entire Khalistan operation is handled by an Army Colonel in the ISI Directorate.

While Panjwar has now been confined to the dustbin of Khalistan separatist history, the killing inadvertently would also put of the fear of god into other Indian fugitives hiding in Pakistan even though no group has claimed responsibility for the gunning down of the KCF chief.

