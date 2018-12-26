KCR in Delhi, may meet Prime Minister Modi today

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, in their first interaction after the TRS president won the assembly election with huge numbers.

The meeting of the chief minister, popularly known as KCR, with Prime Minister Modi comes days after he met his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik on Sunday, and with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday.

KCR is scheduled to spend time till December 27 in New Delhi, where he will also meet Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and Samajwadi’s Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, according to an itinerary released by the Telangana chief minister’s office.

“Since he is visiting the national capital for the first time after the assembly elections, he will make a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi (too). At the same time, he will also submit representations to the Prime Minister on various pending issues concerning Telangana,” a spokesperson for Rao said.

After his meeting with Banerjee in Kolkata, KCR said he will soon come up with a concrete plan for a non-Congress, non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre.

“A political dialogue has started following election results in five states. Yesterday, I had a meeting with the Odisha chief minister and today I met Didi (as Banerjee is popularly known). Dialogues are on. We are trying to settle issues of mutual interest as well as national policies,” said KCR, standing next to Banerjee.

The Telangana chief minister described the formation of a non-Congress and non-BJP government at the Centre as his “mission”.

KCR called for early elections in Telangana, and swept them, leaving him political space and time, analysts say, to try and carve out a national role for himself.

The Congress, which has accused KCR of being the ‘B-team’ of the BJP, has criticised his efforts to forge a federal front of regional parties and said it was an attempt to help the saffron party return to power after the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Congress leader Rajeev Gowda claimed on Tuesday that the chief ministers of different states, whom KCR met, would not fall for the idea of a third front and said the leaders of regional parties would join a broad coalition with Congress, leaving only TRS in the ‘Federal Front.’

“KCR’s attempts to rope in regional parties and state chief ministers to be part of the ‘Federal Front’ will only help the BJP,” the Congress leader said.

Gowda said the Congress would ensure that a ‘Mahagathbandhan’ or grand alliance was formed with all regional, secular and progressive parties. “This federal front idea... the truth behind it is nothing but an attempt to ensure that the BJP and ‘Modi Sarkar’ come back to power,” he alleged.

Noting that a united opposition was much stronger and could defeat the BJP in the next general elections, Gowda urged leaders of the regional parties to think of the national interest and remain with the Congress and a broad coalition of secular parties.

“If you (Rao) are going around and trying to create a third alternative then you are dividing the opposition vote and paving the way for ‘Modi Sarkar’ to continue its damage to India’s democratic, secular, and socio-cultural fabric,” he said.

Asked if he saw the possibility of TRS joining the Congress-led ‘Mahagathbandhan,’ Gowda said he would welcome every political party that is opposed to the BJP to join them “because we are on a mission to save the country.”

“... whether they are truly against the BJP … All those factors will be examined by the coalition partners of ‘Mahagathbandhan’ and we will give an answer later.”

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 08:21 IST