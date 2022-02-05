BJP questions KCR's ‘illness’ as Telangana CM skips PM Modi event

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is not well and suffering from fever, his official residence said on Saturday, as the chief minister was not present to welcome PM Modi at the airport. He was not present at the 50th anniversary celebration of ICRISAT either. Sources at Pragati Bhavan, Rao’s official residence told PTI that the Chief Minister was not well as he “is suffering from fever”, the news agency said.

Ahead of PM Modi's visit in Hyderabad on Saturday where he is scheduled to unveil a statue of 11th century Vaishnavaite saint Sri Ramanujacharya near Hyderabad, it was made clear by KCR's office that KCR will not be there to receive and see off PM Modi. A statement issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO) said state minister for animal husbandry, fisheries, dairy development and cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav has been nominated as the minister-in-waiting to receive and see off the Prime Minister on his arrival and departure during his visit to Hyderabad.

However, on Friday it was said that this will be the schedule unless the chief minister changes his mind at the last moment. On Saturday, it was said that the CM was unwell.

KCR came to the news soon after Budget 2022 for his scathing attack against the government and PM Modi. KCR also gave a clarion call for Lok Sabha election 2024 and said he was in talks with other leaders for a strong alliance against NDA and the Congress. In his post-Budget speech, he slammed both the BJP and the Congress and said the country needs a new movement like he did for the formation of Telangana. He also called for a new constitution which irked both the BJP and the Congress. He attacked PM Modi's sartorial choices and said PM Modi dresses according to the states going to the polls at a certain point in time.

Referring to his ‘attack’ on the ‘Constitution’, Telangana BJP on Saturday said that while KCR regularly insults ‘Constitution’, now he is violating protocols which is “idiotic and shameful”.

BJP leader Raja Singh said, "A few days ago, KCR used some wrong words about PM Modi. At that time, I urged KCR through media that when PM Modi comes to Telangana, tell these words face to face. And today, PM Modi came to Telangana but CM fell ill. So you can understand what happened."

