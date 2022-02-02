Congress says 'Modi is child compared to...' amid KCR's talks of new alliance

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao addressed an explosive press conference on Tuesday after Union Budget 2022 in which he talked about forming a new alliance of the opposition parties in the country and ‘the need for a new Constitution’. He also slammed PM Modi's sartorial choices matching with the states going to the elections and criticised the Budget.

KCR said he will be going to Mumbai to meet Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to hold talks over a new alliance as there is a need for a qualitative leadership change in the country. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut confirmed talks over a separate alliance for the 2024 general elections. "We have been working for the past month and are trying to form a separate alliance of all opposition to contest the 2024 polls together," Raut said.

The Congress slammed KCR as the Telangana Congress on Wednesday tweeted 'this fellow' (KCR) is not even capable of issuing promised job notifications but he talks about rewriting the Indian Constitution. "Modi is child compared to KCR when it comes to diverting public attention," the official handle of the Telangana Congress tweeted.

BJP Telangana president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar slammed KCR's attack on PM Modi and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and said KCR's 'frustration' warrants a shock therapy which the people of Telangana will give him. "KCR's behaviour is bordering on insanity. In his frustration, which has reached a peak, he even insulted Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution. KCR's talk of the new Constitution is a ploy to deny reservations for SCs and STs. BJP abides by Dr BR Ambedkar’s Constitution and will never allow it to become vulnerable to the machinations of megalomaniacs like KCR," Bandi Sanjay Kumar wrote.

What KCR said?

Slamming the Budget, KCR said, "The government has allocated ₹12,800 crore for the welfare of the tribal and the Dalit, the population of which is 40 crore. The government has no concerns for the poor. The truth is our country is not poor. Singapore has no resources but the government has brains. India has everything but its government has bankruptcy in its thoughts."

"80% of Modi's term is over. Both BJP and Congress are utterly flop," KCR said.

The country needs a major change, he said. “We will not sit silent. Like we did the Telangana movement, we will do something. At that time too, I had promised a golden Telangana,” KCR added.