KCR promises free power to farmers across country

Reiterating that he will soon enter the national politics, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced supply of quality power to agriculture sector free of cost across the country, if a non-BJP front is voted to power during the 2024 general election.

Addressing a public meeting in Nizamabad after inaugurating an integrated district office complex, KCR, as the chief minister is called, asked the people: “Should I enter national politics?” and the crowds responded by shouting: “Yes.”

“Thanks for blessing me. I am making my first move in my journey in national politics with this meeting,” the TRS chief said.

Alleging that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was bringing pressure on the states to wind up the welfare schemes on the pretext that they were freebies, the chief minister sought to know why the Centre, which waived bank loans worth ₹10 lakh crore defaulted by the corporates treating them as non-productive assets (NPAs), cannot spend ₹1.45 lakh crore on free power supply to farmers.

“Let us give a slogan – BJP-Mukt Bharat and pull down the BJP government in the next Lok Sabha elections. Once a non-BJP government is formed, we shall give power supply to all farmers in the country free of cost,” he said.

KCR pointed out that the Modi government had put up airports, ports, banks and public sector undertakings for sale. “Now, it is focusing on the agriculture sector. The Centre is conspiring to corporatize the agriculture sector by weakening the farmers and handing over their hands to big business houses.

“As part of this conspiracy, the Centre is insisting on installation of electricity meters to the agriculture motors, besides increasing the prices of urea and fertilisers, so as to make agriculture a non-viable proposition for farmers,” he said.

The chief minister also charged the BJP with fanning the flames of communalism in the country by adopting divisive politics. “It is difficult to build a house, but is easy to demolish it. If the country is peaceful and prosperous, the states will prosper. It is time we drive away this communal BJP from power,” he asserted.

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party spokesman NV Subhash ridiculed KCR’s national political ambition. “He is just day-dreaming of playing it big at the national level. But the fact is no other regional party is taking him seriously, as was evident from his recent trip to Bihar. With just nine MPs, how can he dream of forming a non-BJP government at the Centre and implementing free power supply scheme all over the country?” he asked.

Subhash further said KCR was talking of entering national politics only to make his son KT Rama Rao as the chief minister. “He doesn’t want to get the tag of being the first and last TRS chief minister,” he said.

