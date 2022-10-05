KCR unveils a 2024 plan for Delhi, renames his party Bharat Rashtra Samithi

HYDERABAD: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday renamed his Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) as part of his national expansion plans ahead of the 2024 national polls.

A one-line resolution to rename the party was passed at the TRS general body meeting after over 230 delegates signed it.

Rao, popularly known as KCR, who has been rallying regional parties against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the national elections, read out the resolution announcing the new name at 1.19 pm, considered to be auspicious.

Amid thumping of desks, claps and cheers by party delegates, KCR said the party’s constitution has been amended to rename the TRS as BRS. Party workers, who gathered outside the Telangana Bhavan in large numbers, burst crackers and raised “Desh Ka Neta KCR” slogans.

In a brief speech, KCR explained the reasons for the transition. He said the purpose for which the TRS was floated in April 2001 was achieved with the formation of the state of Telangana and making it the number one state in the country on all fronts in the last eight years.

“Now, it is time to take the Telangana model of development to the entire country. Even after 75 years of independence, India has remained backward in many areas, lagging behind smaller countries such as Bangladesh. The country has not been able to harness the full potential in agriculture and irrigation,” he regretted.

The chief minister said that the BRS will take a lead role in providing an alternative development model for the country, and will make all-out efforts to put India on the global map of developed nations.

KCR has been meeting chiefs of regional parties over the last year as part of his efforts to unite them for a third political alternative against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Congress. In Telangana, KCR’s party has been on a collision course with the BJP and called for a BJP-mukt Bharat, accusing it of fanning communalism and practising divisive politics.

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, president of Viduthalai Chirutagal Katchi (VMK) and Chidambaram MP Tholkappiyan Thirumavalavan and some farm leaders were among those present at the occasion.

TRS leaders had earlier indicated KCR may announce the launch of the new party and merge the TRS into it. But the plan was tweaked and a decision was taken to rename the party to be able to retain its flag, election symbol, and organisational structure.

A party leader said KCR will be elected as BRS national president and that he will also name a Telangana unit chief.

Soon after the meeting, senior TRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar and other senior leaders left for New Delhi with a letter addressed to the Election Commission of India, communicating the change of the party’s name.

KCR last month announced free electricity for farmers across the country if a BRS-led front is voted to power in the 2024 election and accused the Centre of pressuring the states to end welfare schemes on the pretext that they were freebies.

In August, KCR met Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and backed the Janata Dal-United leader’s call for a united opposition ahead of the 2024 elections. It was the latest in his series of such meetings as part of efforts to build an alternative alliance.

KCR visited Bihar days after Nitish Kumar’s ended his alliance with the BJP for a second time to align with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON