KCR urges Centre to withdraw cess on fuel

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre of misleading the people on fuel prices, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday demanded that the Centre withdraw collection of cess imposed on petrol and diesel.

“For the last seven years, the Centre has been collecting cess on auto fuel in the form of agriculture development and road infrastructure, as part of the central excise duty. The entire proceeds of this cess will go to the Centre and not into the pool of tax revenues so that it is not shared with state governments,” he said, addressing a press conference at his camp office Pragati Bhavan.

He said the prices the Centre had reduced on petrol and diesel on Diwali were a pittance, compared to lakhs of crores it had made in the form of cess. “It is ridiculous that Telangana BJP leaders are demanding reduction of value added tax on petrol and diesel in the state. In the last seven years, we have not increased VAT on fuel and so, there is no question of reducing it,” he said.

Reacting to the state BJP leaders’ proposed agitation demanding reduction of state tax on fuel prices, the chief minister said the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi would launch a counter agitation against the Centre demanding withdrawal of cess on fuel.

“I will take up a dharna, along with my ministers, MLAs and MPs, in New Delhi against the Central government on various issues, including removal of cess on fuel, withdrawal of draconian farm laws and implementation of provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014,” KCR, as the chief minister is popularly known, announced.

He reacted strongly to the statement of Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay asking the people to go ahead with paddy cultivation this Rabi season and that the BJP would bring the chief minister on his knees to see to it that the state government purchases the entire paddy.

“It is an irresponsible and mindless statement. It is the responsibility of the Centre to purchase rice from the states to ensure food security to the people. The procurement and storage of rice are under the purview of the Centre. The states have no power to market rice to other countries,” he said.

He pointed out that this year the Telangana had produced record quantity of paddy due to copious rainfall and full reservoirs. “There is no clarity from the Centre as to how much quantity of boiled and raw rice it would procure from the state. It gave it in writing that it won’t be able to buy even a single kg of boiled variety rice from the state in the coming Rabi season,” he said.

“That is why, we have been requesting the farmers not to go in for paddy cultivation this Rabi season. If the state BJP president has any concern for them, he should prevail upon the Centre to buy entire paddy. In that case, we don’t mind encouraging cultivation of paddy,” he said.

KCR said he had been maintaining restraint towards the BJP all these years, only because he did not want to get into confrontation with the Centre in the interest of the state. “But we have lost our patience and we won’t tolerate anymore. Our party leaders and cadre will hit the streets and fight against the anti-people policies of the Centre. If Bandi Sanjay exceeds his limits, I shall slit his tongue and break his neck,” he warned.

