Ahead of 2024, KCR's foray into national politics with Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday announced his foray into national politics. A unanimous resolution was passed at his party's general body meeting held at the Telangana Bhavan amid Vijayadashami celebrations.

The resolution says that the TRS - Telangana Rashtra Samithi - has been renamed as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). This takes KCR's national ambitions a step forward. Janata Dal (S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, Telangana MLAs, and some farmer leaders were among those who attended the meeting.

K. Chandrashekar Rao - or KCR, as he is more popularly known - said the purpose of the TRS was "achieved with the formation of separate Telangana state and making it the number-1 state in the country in various developmental and welfare programmes".

With the party's constitution amended, a letter has been sent to the Election Commission of India, requesting it to acknowledge the change of name from TRS to BRS

Following the much-awaited announcement, party workers burst crackers, and raised "Desh Ka Neta KCR" slogans, hailing the TRS chief as a national leader.

Earlier in the day, Rao performed puja to mark Vijayadashami, along with his family members at the Pragati Bhavan. Rao's announcement on Wednesday comes as the opposition attempts to put up a united front against the BJP.

In the recent past, KCR met opposition leaders who are trying to unite the BJP.

Rao's move to accelerate his political fight against the BJP coincides with the announcement of schedule for Munugode by-poll in Telangana by the Election Commission. The polling is scheduled to be held on November 3 and votes would be counted on November 6.

(With inputs from PTI)

