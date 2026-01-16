KDMC election result: BJP-Shiv Sena leading in Kalyan Dombivli, Nagpur? Check results here

Not only were the BJP and ally Shiv Sena surging ahead in crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, the Mahayuti alliance was also leading in Nagpur, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli and Pimpri Chinchwad civic body elections as the State Election Commission counted votes on Friday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, left, in a conversation with state Deputy Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde during a rally for the BMC elections, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade) (PTI)

The BJP emerged as the largest party in the high-stake BMC polls, with Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena emerging as the second largest party. Overall, the BJP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena alliance was giving tough fight to Uddhav Thackeray's alliance, which dominated the richest civic polls for 25 years, with or without the BJP.

Though, there was no official confirmation from the State Election Commission, but TV channels were running trends after the counting began on Friday.

What are the trends in Kalyan Dombivli? In the neighbouring Kalyan Dombivli, the BJP and Shiv Sena maintained its lead in at least 37 seats, after counting was underway in 48 out of 122 seats.

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena was ahead in 3 seats, while the MNS was leading in 6 seats. Congress managed to bag 2 seats, according to data from TV reports at 2 pm.

Who is winning Nagpur? The BJP is on a massive lead in Nagpur, which is home to big leaders like Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

Of the 151 seats in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, the BJP was leading in 101, followed by Congress in 25 and Shinde's Shiv Sena in 3, the trends showed as of 1:30 pm.

Uddhav's Shiv Sena couldn't bag any seat in Nagpur, so did ally Raj Thackeray's MNS.

Shinde's Sena is also in the lead in Thane, while the BJP is ahead in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.

The elections to the 29 municipal corporations were held on January 15 after a gap of several years, with terms of most of them having ended between 2020 and 2023.