KEAM admit cards 2025 releasing today, know where to check it

KEAM 2025 admit card: The admit cards for the Kerala Engineering Agriculture and Medical (KEAM) 2025 entrance test will be released today, April 10. Candidates who have applied for the exam will get the admit card on the official website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala, cee.kerala.gov.in.

CEE Kerala will hold the entrance test on April 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28. The test will be held in single shifts, from 2 pm to 5 pm, on all exam days.

All candidates must bring their admit cards along with a photo identity proof to the exam venue. Carrying a transparent ballpoint pen is also allowed. The hall tickets will include detailed instructions for the exam day. Candidates should carefully read those instructions.

The entrance test will be objective-type with multiple-choice questions. Each question will have five options and only one will be considered as correct/most appropriate. The test will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

In the Engineering paper, there will be 75 questions from Mathematics, 45 from Physics and 30 from Chemistry. The duration of this test will be 180 minutes.

In the Pharmacy paper, there will be 45 questions from Chemistry and 30 questions from Physics. The time allowed to attempt the Pharmacy exam is 90 minutes.

KEAM Admit Card 2025: Steps to download hall tickets when released

Open the CEE Kerala website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

Go to the KEAM 2025 candidate portal.

Click on the admit card link.

Enter your login details.

Check and download the admit card.

For more information related to KEAM 2025, candidates can visit the CEE Kerala website.