KEAM 2025 admit cards today at cee.kerala.gov.in, how to download

KEAM 2025 admit card: The office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala will release the Kerala Engineering Agriculture and Medical (KEAM) admit card 2025 today, April 10. Candidates who have applied for the exam will get the admit card on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled for April 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28. The test will be held in single shifts, from 2 pm to 5 pm.

On the exam day, candidates must carry their admit cards along with a photo identity proof. They are also allowed to bring a transparent ballpoint pen.

KEAM 2025 for Engineering/Pharmacy will be based on objective-type questions with multiple choices. There will be five options against each questions and only one will be correct/most appropriate/ The test will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

For the Engineering, the mathematics section of KEAM will have 75 questions, physics will have 45 questions, and chemistry will have 30 questions. Candidates need to attempt the paper in 180 minutes.

For Pharmacy, the KEAM paper will have 45 questions from Chemistry and 30 questions from Physics. The time allowed to attempt the KEAM Pharmacy exam is 90 minutes.

KEAM Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Go to cee.kerala.gov.in. Open the KEAM 2025 candidate portal. Click on the admit card download link. Provide your login details. Check and download the admit card.

Candidates should carefully read the instructions given on the admit card after downloading it.

They should also read and ensure that their personal details like name, photo, and signature have been mentioned properly. In the case of any error, they should immediately contact the CEE Kerala office and report the issue.

For more information related to KEAM 2025, visit the CEE Kerala website.