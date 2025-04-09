KEAM Admit Card 2025 releasing tomorrow at cee.kerala.gov.in, here's how to download

Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Test, Kerala will release KEAM Admit Card 2025 on April 10, 2025. Candidates who will appear for the entrance examination for admission to engineering/pharmacy courses can download the hall ticket through the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in. KEAM Admit Card 2025 releasing tomorrow, here's how to download (Unsplash)

The KEAM 2025 exam will be held on April 24, 25, 26, 27, and 28, 2025. On all days, the exam will be held in a single shift—from 2 pm to 5 pm. Admit Card, Photo ID proof as per the admit Card, and Transparent Ballpoint pen are allowed inside the exam hall.

JEE Advanced 2025: IIT JEE registration for foreign national and OCI/PIO (F) candidates begin at jeeadv.ac.in

The Engineering/Pharmacy Entrance Examinations will be objective, with Multiple-Choice Questions, and based on a single response. For each question, five suggested answers will be given, of which only one will be the most appropriate response. The examinations will be conducted as Computer-Based Tests (CBT Mode) in different sessions.

For the Engineering Entrance Examination, mathematics will have 75 questions, physics will have 45 questions, and chemistry will have 30 questions that will be answered in 180 minutes. For Pharmacy Entrance Examination there will be 45 questions in Chemistry and 30 questions in Physics to be answered in 90 minutes.

JEE Main Exam 2025 Day 5: Chemistry, Physics easy, Mathematics tough- complete analysis here

KEAM Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the hall ticket.

1. Visit the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

2. Click on KEAM Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

BPSC 70th Mains Admit Card 2025 release date announced, check notice here

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CEE Kerala.