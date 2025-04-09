Bihar Public Service Commission has announced the BPSC 70th Mains Admit Card 2025 release date. The main examination hall ticket will be released on April 12, 2025. BPSC 70th Mains Admit Card 2025 release date announced, check notice here

Candidates can download the admit card with login ID and password through the official BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in and also from bpsconline.bihar.gov.in/candidate/login.

The BPSC admit card provides candidates with details such as their name, personal information, exam details, exam day instructions, etc. Candidates are advised to print the e-admit card and bring it to the exam centre with a valid photo identity card.

As per the BPSC notice, detailed information regarding the exam centre code will be made available on April 22, 2025.

The BPSC 70th CCE mains exam 2025 will be held on April 25, 26, 28, 29, and 30 for a total of 2,035 vacancies.

How to download the admit card?

Visit the official website at bpsconline.bihar.gov.in.

Login with earlier provided username and password

Click on download admit card

Take a printout for exam day

As per the April 9, 2025 BPSC notice, all candidates must bring an additional copy of their admit card to the exam centre and are also requested to sign it. The students are also advised to reach the centre as scheduled; no late entries will be allowed. In case of any discrepancy in the admit card, candidates are advised to contact the exam-conducting authorities at least one week before the exam begins.

The BPSC 70th CCE prelims exam was held on December 13 and later on January 4 only for the candidates who appeared for the exam at Bapu Examination Complex, Patna, as the exam for that centre was cancelled due to an alleged paper leak. The BPSC exam has a three-stage process: Prelims(which includes 150 multiple-choice questions), Mains(descriptive paper), and an interview round of 120 marks. For more updates, candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website.