Kedarnath Dham portals to open on April 22 for devotees

Mussoorie: The portals of Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district will be opened for devotees on April 22 at 8 am, marking the beginning of this year's Char Dham Yatra season, officials of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) announced on Sunday.

The date was declared at the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, following Maha Shivratri celebration.

BKTC chairman Hemant Dwivedi extended greetings to devotees in India and abroad and said preparations for the upcoming pilgrimage season would now be expedited. “The portals of Shri Badrinath Dham will open on April 23, and with the date for Shri Kedarnath Dham now fixed at April 22, BKTC will accelerate its Yatra preparations,” he said.

BKTC chief executive officer (CEO) Vijay Prasad Thapliyal said inspections of guest houses and offices have already begun. “The temple committee has completed the primary Yatra preparations,” he said, adding that logistical arrangements are being streamlined ahead of the shrine’s reopening.

The schedule for the Panchmukhi Doli (five-faced idol of Lord Shiva) procession was also announced. Ritual worship of Bhairavnath will be completed at Ukhimath on April 18. The Doli will depart from Omkareshwar Temple for Phata on April 19, halt at Gaurikund on April 20, and reach Kedarnath Dham on April 21, a day before Kedarnath temple doors open to pilgrims.

The ceremony was attended by Kedarnath Rawal (priest) Bhimashankar Ling, Kedarnath MLA Asha Nautiyal, and vice-chairman Vijay Kaprawan, along with religious scholars and public representatives.

For the 2026 pilgrimage season, MT Gangadhar will assume charge as the chief priest at Kedarnath Dham. Shivshankar Ling will oversee worship arrangements for Shri Madmaheshwar Dham at Omkareshwar Temple, while Bagesh Ling will serve as an additional priest, BKTC officials said.

Located at a height of nearly 3,500 metres above sea level, Kedarnath Temple is situated near the Mandakini River in Rudraprayag district. The Char Dham shrines remain shut for around six months every year, opening in summer (April or May) and closing with the onset of winter (October or November).