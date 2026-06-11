...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Kedarnath VIP darshan fraud: Accused arrested for cheating pilgrims of 30,000

Kedarnath Police Outpost received information that a person identified as Chirag, along with locals, was luring pilgrims with assurances of VIP darshan.

Published on: Jun 11, 2026 10:13 am IST
ANI |
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

The Rudraprayag Police remain vigilant to ensure the safety of pilgrims and smooth darshan arrangements during the Kedarnath Yatra.

Acting promptly on the complaint, Kedarnath Police "arrested" the accused from the temple premises. During a search, police recovered 5,000 in cash, believed to be part of the amount collected from the victims.(ANI/ Representative)

Strict action is being taken against individuals attempting to disrupt the pilgrimage or defraud devotees.

In a recent case, police arrested a man accused of cheating pilgrims by falsely promising VIP darshan at the Kedarnath Temple. According to police, on June 8, Kedarnath Police Outpost received information that a person identified as Chirag, along with local associates, was luring pilgrims with assurances of VIP darshan.

Also Read| Uttarakhand: Standoff ends over Dalit teen's death in Tehri Garhwal, final rites performed

The accused allegedly collected 3,000 each from a group of 10 devotees, fraudulently obtaining a total of 30,000.

Acting promptly on the complaint, Kedarnath Police "arrested" the accused from the temple premises. During a search, police recovered 5,000 in cash, believed to be part of the amount collected from the victims. During interrogation, the accused reportedly admitted to carrying out the fraud in collaboration with a local accomplice.

Also Follow| Uttarakhand unveils science, technology and innovation policy 2026 to boost research-led development

"During interrogation, he admitted to posing as a fake IRCTC agent and charging people 3,000 each for VIP darshan. He had collected a total of 30,000 from a group of 10 people... It has also come to light that a local individual was involved in this matter, and an investigation is currently underway. We have arrested Chirag and produced him before the court to seek his remand," SP Tomar added.

 
kedarnath fraud uttarakhand police
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Home / India News / Kedarnath VIP darshan fraud: Accused arrested for cheating pilgrims of 30,000
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.