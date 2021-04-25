Home / India News / Keep all political work aside, help people: Rahul's message to party workers amid Covid-19 crisis
Keep all political work aside, help people: Rahul's message to party workers amid Covid-19 crisis

This is the dharma of the Congress family, Rahul Gandhi says, adding that the country now needs responsible people.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON APR 25, 2021 10:16 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged all Congress workers to leave all political workers to stand by with people amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic because the system has failed. It is time to talk about the welfare of the people because the 'system' has failed, the Congress leader tweeted as the country recorded 2,767 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and 3,49,691 fresh Covid-19 infections — both records for the country.

"At this hour of crisis, the country needs responsible people. I urge my friends in the Congress to leave all political works and help the people of India, help alleviate the suffering of the people of India. This is the dharma of the Congress family," he said.

On April 18, Rahul Gandhi cancelled all his public rallies in West Bengal which at that time had three phases of voting pending. “In view of the Covid situation, I am suspending all my public rallies in West Bengal. I would advise all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances," he said on Twitter. Two days later, the Congress leader tested positive and isolated himself.

Lamenting the present situation of the country struggling for oxygen Rahul Gandhi earlier said India is facing two crisis, one of the Covid and the other of the anti-people policies of the Centre.

"In the coming days, the crisis will deepen. Appealing the government in good faith to focus on vaccines, oxygen and other health services instead of spending on public relations and unnecessary projects. The current situation is unbearable," the Congress leader tweeted on Saturday.

After Rahul Gandhi cancelled his engagements in West Bengal, the Election Commission of India banned all rallies in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trinamool supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee too cancelled their scheduled programmes in the state.

