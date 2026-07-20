'Keep it peaceful, carry a rose and...': Abhijeet Dipke's message as CJP prepares for Sansad March

As the Cockroach Janta Party and hundreds of protestors gather at Jantar Mantar ahead of their “Chalo Sansad” march, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke urged that the protest must remain peaceful.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters raise slogans, near Jantar Mantar, ahead of a protest march, in New Delhi, early Monday, (PTI)

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In a late-night message to followers, Dipke reiterated Sonam Wangchuk's wish for a successful and peaceful march. Track LIVE updates on the CJP march here

"I would request all people participating to carry a red rose, a photo of Mahatma Gandhi or Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, or carry a copy of the Indian Constitution to ensure that this protest remains peaceful," said Dipke

The Boston University graduate also warned of attempts to disrupt the march and called on supporters to stay alert and vigilant.

Also Read | 3 Delhi metro stations closed; Rajiv Chowk resumes ops after brief halt ahead of CJP's march

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{{^usCountry}} "If you see someone disrupting the march or making attempts to escalate the situation, please report to our volunteers, and we will remove that person," Dipke said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "If you see someone disrupting the march or making attempts to escalate the situation, please report to our volunteers, and we will remove that person," Dipke said. {{/usCountry}}

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"We are patriotic citizens, and we aim to peacefully carry out our march," he added.

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Delhi police on alert ahead of CJP march

Ahead of today's march at 9am, the Delhi Police is on high alert. Police officials have issued several advisories in the run-up to the march, stating that the CJP does not have permission. Furthermore, a curfew was imposed to ensure no gatherings form.

CJP has denied Delhi Police's statement and said it will continue the march as announced.

Ahead of the march to Parliament, HT correspondents on the ground reported that police had installed barricades on Tolstoy Marg, the main entry to the protest site, leaving a small entrance open for people to enter as of now.

Protestors initially raised objections but were asked by CJP volunteers not to engage.

Furthermore, CJP spokespersons have also stated that the Centre has reached out and made contact for the first time since the protests began. Spokespeople have added that the march will be held as scheduled and that communication with the government continues.