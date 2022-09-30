Kejriwal announces 15-point action plan to fight pollution in Delhi

The Delhi government will distribute bio decomposers, launch an anti-dust campaign from October 6, and form 380 teams to impose a crackers ban and other curbs as part of a 15-point action plan chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday to curb the air pollution ahead of winter.

“The winter is set to arrive. When winter arrives, we often witness a rise in pollution. All the preparations have been done to fight pollution. Over 20 million people of Delhi and our government have worked very hard to curb air pollution in Delhi over the last several years. As a result, the pollution in the city has reduced significantly in 2021-22 as compared to 2017-18, according to a report by the NCAP [National Clean Air Programme] of the government of India,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said a reduction in power cuts, which curbed the usage of generators, and the closure of two thermal power plants, have been among the reasons that helped reduce pollution. “....there is no coal-based power plant. We curbed dust pollution by taking punitive action.”

He said they also added electric buses to the public transport fleet. “The construction of Eastern Peripheral Expressway by the central government also helped fight pollution because it helped the heavy vehicles bypass the capital.”

He said the focus of the anti-dust campaign will be on construction sites among others. “Active monitoring will be done by 586 teams. Wherever there is a construction area of more than 5,000 square feet, anti-smog guns are now mandatory. The real-time monitoring of dust pollution will be done at the sites. Registration of the construction sites is also mandatory,” Kejriwal said. He added the city would have 233 anti-smog guns.

He said they have deployed 80 road sweeping machines. Kejriwal added around 380 teams have been formed to check the enforcement of the Pollution Under Control Certificate of vehicles. “Enforcement to check old and unfit vehicles do not ply on the streets will be carried out... 521 machines have been deployed for water sprinkling and 150 mobile anti-smog guns will be deployed. Around 203 routes, often congested, have been identified.”

He said nobody would be allowed to burn garbage in open. “More than 600 teams have been formed for this,” Kejriwal said. He added a ban has been imposed on crackers like every year. “Production and purchase of crackers are restricted and over 200 teams would oversee this enforcement.”

He said the Delhi government has planted 3.3 million trees to increase green cover. “The government aims to plant 4.2 million trees. The remaining trees will be planted in the second phase which will be starting from October 15.”

Kejriwal said a 24x7 green war room would be functional from October 3, where a nine-member expert team would undertake constant analysis for curbing pollution.

