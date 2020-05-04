Kejriwal Cabinet approved Rs 1crore for family of IB staffer who died in February riots

india

New Delhi: The Delhi Cabinet on Monday approved Rs 1 crore compensation to the family members of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma, who was killed in the riots on February 26. Besides this, the Cabinet approved ration for the month of May to 38 lakh non-PDS cardholders.

The Cabinet also decided to extend its existing scheme of providing one-time financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to every permit holder of para-transit vehicle in Delhi as well as owners of e-rickshaws registered in Delhi. Earlier the scheme was limited to only those drivers of para-transit vehicles who have PSV badge.

“With this decision, more than 60,000 permit holders of para-transit vehicles and owners of e-rickshaws registered in Delhi, shall be benefitted,” the government said in a press statement.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired the first Cabinet meeting after the opening of government offices, as part of new lockdown guidelines effective from May 3, on Monday. Among other major decisions taken was regarding approval of the process of home isolation of mild and asymptomatic Covid-19 positive patients.

“A training manual has been designed which will be given to all patients and their caregivers. A team of health workers will call each patient personally, and educate them on best practices for home isolation. This will be followed by a daily call that will track all the important vitals of the patient and answer all their queries. The patients would also get automatic SMS alerts for patients testing to be done after 14 days of isolation,” the statement said.

Decisions regarding ex-gratia and ration for non-PDS cardholders were already announced by the government but had been awaiting Cabinet nod due to lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic.

The government said that 38 lakh non-PDS cardholders, who registered for ration e-coupons through an online process, will be given ration. In April also the government had distributed ration to non-PDS cardholders. “Each individual will be given 4kg wheat and 1 kg rice, and every family will receive the Corona Relief kit that is being given to PDS cardholders. The Corona relief kit consists of 1 litre of refined oil, 1kg Chhole chana, 1kg sugar, 1kg salt, 200gm Haldi powder, 200gm Dhania powder, 200gms chili powder and 2 bars of soap,” the statement said.