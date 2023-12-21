Kejriwal can do vipassana in jail: BJP's dig as Delhi CM skips ED summons

As Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday skipped the summons by the Enforcement Directorate over the alleged liquor scam, BJP's Sambit Patra said Kejriwal can do vipassana in jail as well. “On November 2, when Kejriwal was called, he wrote a letter saying that he had some governance and official commitments ahead of Diwali. He also said he had to go to Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh for elections. AAP got fewer votes than nota,” Sambit Patra said. Kejriwal on Thursday skipped his second summons by the ED.

“Today again he wrote a letter in which he said he received the ED summons just before his departure for his meditation which is widely published. So someday Kejriwal ji will go for election campaign, someday he will go for meditation. But he will never be accountable,” the BJP leader said.

"Kusashana and Vipassana can't go hand in hand. If you have done kusashana, then you will have to face jail-asana. And we are not saying this, your ministers are saying this. They have done a referendum on whether the government will be run from Tihar after your arrest. They are so confident," Sambit Patra said.

“But don't you worry, Kejriwal can do vipassana in jail also. There are such provisions,” Sambit Patra said.

Kejriwal on Thursday responded to the ED summons and said he had nothing to hide. "I am ready to accept every legal summons. This summons of ED is also illegal like the previous ones. ED's summons are politically motivated. They should be withdrawn. I lived my life with honesty and transparency. I have nothing to hide," Kejriwal said.

"Liquor and insult are the two glue that is keeping the INDI alliance together. The counting of Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu's money at least ended and over ₹350 crore was found. But in Kejriwal's case, the counting is still going on," Sambit Patra said.

On the mimicry row, the BJP leader said, "The vice president was body-shamed by the Trinamool MP. But this was not the first time the INDI alliance parties did something like this. They commented on the complexion of the President, they called Rashtrapati rashtrapatni."

"I saw Mamata Banerjee's reaction too. She said Rahul Gandhi was responsible. Rahul Gandhi was not only recording the act. He interacted; it was a theatrics going on," Sambit Patra said.