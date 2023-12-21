close_game
close_game
News / India News / Kejriwal can do vipassana in jail: BJP's dig as Delhi CM skips ED summons

Kejriwal can do vipassana in jail: BJP's dig as Delhi CM skips ED summons

ByHT News Desk
Dec 21, 2023 01:13 PM IST

BJP's Sambit Patra said Kejriwal can avail the vipassana facility in jail as well.

As Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday skipped the summons by the Enforcement Directorate over the alleged liquor scam, BJP's Sambit Patra said Kejriwal can do vipassana in jail as well. “On November 2, when Kejriwal was called, he wrote a letter saying that he had some governance and official commitments ahead of Diwali. He also said he had to go to Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh for elections. AAP got fewer votes than nota,” Sambit Patra said.

Kejriwal on Thursday skipped his second summons by the ED.
Kejriwal on Thursday skipped his second summons by the ED.

“Today again he wrote a letter in which he said he received the ED summons just before his departure for his meditation which is widely published. So someday Kejriwal ji will go for election campaign, someday he will go for meditation. But he will never be accountable,” the BJP leader said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

"Kusashana and Vipassana can't go hand in hand. If you have done kusashana, then you will have to face jail-asana. And we are not saying this, your ministers are saying this. They have done a referendum on whether the government will be run from Tihar after your arrest. They are so confident," Sambit Patra said.

“But don't you worry, Kejriwal can do vipassana in jail also. There are such provisions,” Sambit Patra said.

Kejriwal on Thursday responded to the ED summons and said he had nothing to hide. "I am ready to accept every legal summons. This summons of ED is also illegal like the previous ones. ED's summons are politically motivated. They should be withdrawn. I lived my life with honesty and transparency. I have nothing to hide," Kejriwal said.

"Liquor and insult are the two glue that is keeping the INDI alliance together. The counting of Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu's money at least ended and over 350 crore was found. But in Kejriwal's case, the counting is still going on," Sambit Patra said.

On the mimicry row, the BJP leader said, "The vice president was body-shamed by the Trinamool MP. But this was not the first time the INDI alliance parties did something like this. They commented on the complexion of the President, they called Rashtrapati rashtrapatni."

"I saw Mamata Banerjee's reaction too. She said Rahul Gandhi was responsible. Rahul Gandhi was not only recording the act. He interacted; it was a theatrics going on," Sambit Patra said.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out