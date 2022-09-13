Kejriwal gets into heated argument with Gujarat police: ‘you should be ashamed…’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday got into a heated argument with some police officials over security protocols. Kejriwal, who is on a two-day Gujarat visit to campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls, was not ready to take along policemen with him to the house of an auto-rickshaw driver where he was invited for dinner. As the drama unfolded, the Delhi chief minister alleged that he was being arrested under the garb of security cover. (Also Read | Kejriwal dines with auto driver in Ahmedabad, but first deals with Gujarat cops)

In a video shared by AAP's Gujarat unit, Kejriwal can be seen in his confrontational avatar, asking the officials to take back the security cover.

“What security will you give, you have a (black) spot on you...you should be ashamed. Today the people of Gujarat are upset because your leaders don't go to the public. We are going to the public and you are stopping us from going there,” Kejriwal told an official.

When reminded about the security protocol, he said, “It is this protocol that has saddened the people of Gujarat. Your leaders don't go out in public. The public is unhappy. Tell your leaders that they should go to the public by breaking the protocol sometimes. People are very upset with your leaders.”

The Delhi chief minister further alleges, “Aapne toh mujhe qaid karke rakha hua hai. Aap mujhe arrest nahi kar sakte, ye arrest hai (You have kept me imprisoned. You can't arrest me, this is an arrest).”

After the argument, a police official sat beside the auto-rickshaw driver who had picked up Kejriwal from the hotel, while two police cars escorted the three-wheeler to Ghatlodia. Kejriwal and other state AAP leaders had dinner while sitting on the floor in the auto-rickshaw driver Vikram Dantani's modest house.

Reacting to a video of dinner invitation earlier in the day, Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghvi tweeted, “What an actor!”

