Kejriwal dines with auto driver in Ahmedabad, but first deals with Gujarat cops. Here’s what happened

Published on Sep 12, 2022 11:29 PM IST

Kejriwal, who is in the city to campaign for the upcoming assembly election in December, had accepted the auto driver's invitation to have dinner at his home.

Arvind Kejriwal has dinner with an auto driver, who invited him at home, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.(Twitter/@ArvindKejriwal)
BySharmita Kar | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal was on Monday evening stopped by the Gujarat Police while on his way to have dinner with an auto driver – who declared himself as a ‘fan’ of the AAP leader – and his family in Ahmedabad. Kejriwal, who is in the city to campaign for the upcoming assembly election in December, had accepted the auto driver's invitation to have dinner at his home.

Later, Kejriwal shared pictures of him finally meeting the auto driver's family and having dinner with them.

In a video shared by AAP's Goa chief ministerial candidate Amit Palekar, Kejriwal was seen being stopped by police allegedly for travelling in an auto in public. “Mai public representative hu, public me jaunga… Aap keh rahe ho public me nai jaa sakte…ye Gujarat ke security par dhabba hai ki ek mukhya mantri ko aap auto me nahi le jaa sakte (I'm a public representative and you're saying I can't travel in public… this is a taint on Gujarat's level of security),” the AAP chief can be heard saying to the official.

"Give your security to your chief minister...I don't want it," the AAP national convenor added.

“In Ahmedabad, auto driver Vikrambhai Dantani lovingly took him home for dinner, introduced him to the whole family, treated him with delicious food with great respect. Heartfelt thanks to Vikrambhai and all the auto driver brothers of Gujarat for this immense affection,” he shared a post in Hindi on Twitter.

The Delhi chief minister met with auto drivers at a public meeting in Ahmedabad today. There, he met Dantani who told the leader how he had heard of Kejriwal sharing a meal with a Punjab driver, and asked, “I'm a Gujarati, would you like to have dinner with me?” Kejriwal readily accepted the invitation and said he would bring two colleagues.

On Sunday, Kejriwal said that the BJP was shaken by the support his party was receiving in poll-bound Gujarat. He said a storm was blowing in Gujarat in favour of the AAP.

