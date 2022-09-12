Watch | Kejriwal’s reaction when a Gujarati auto-rickshaw driver invited him to dinner
Delhi chief minister held a public meeting with auto-rickshaw drivers of Gujarat in Ahmedabad ahead of assembly polls scheduled in December.
Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal - in Gujrat to campaign before the assembly election in December - met with auto drivers at a public meeting in Ahmedabad on Monday. There was, however, another surprise in store for the Delhi chief minister; one of the auto drivers declared himself a 'fan' and invited the AAP boss to dinner. The auto driver - who called himself Vikram Dantani - said he had heard of Kejriwal sharing a meal with a Punjab driver.
"I am a Gujrati, would you like to have dinner with me?"
To this, Kejriwal replied he would definitely do so. "Should I come today?" Kejriwal responded, asking what time he should come to dinner.
He also asked if Vikram would come to receive him (at his hotel) in his auto to which the latter said 'yes'. Accepting the invitation, Kejriwal then said he would bring two colleagues.
Meanwhile, in political news from the rally, Arvind Kejriwal hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for curbing press freedom and urged the people to share his message across all social media platforms and help his party win the elections anyway.
Kejriwal also commented on the state of government schools in the BJP-ruled state and said his party would implement the Delhi education model in government schools if elected to power.
