Arvind Kejriwal's 'BJP so scared in Gujarat' tweet has a claim on state chief

Months before Gujarat elects its next government. Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday claimed that the BJP is panicking in the state due to the Aam Aadmi Party. In his latest tweet - which comes amid the political standoff on the excise policy case in Delhi - Kejriwal stated, “In Gujarat, the BJP is extremely scared of the Aam Aadmi Party government.”

“According to sources, soon, Gujarat BJP chief, CR Patil, is going to be removed. Is the BJP so afraid?” he tweeted in Hindi. Kejriwal and his deputy - Manish Sisodia - are in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state, for a poll campaign.

Their visit comes days after Sisodia’s home was searched by CBI officials in a probe over the alleged discrepancies in the excise policy case. While the investigation is on, the battle of allegations - between the two political parties - is also heating up.

On Monday, Sisodia had made an explosive claim that he was approached by the rival party to split the AAP. “They offered to close the CBI and ED cases. And they even said that I would become the chief minister… since they don’t have a CM face,” Sisodia said as both the leaders kicked off their Gujarat visit.

This was followed by Arvind Kejriwal’s jibe that the “Operation Lotus has failed in Delhi”. Lotus is the BJP’s symbol, and the opposition parties have several times made the allegation of attempts to topple elected governments. All of the AAP’s attacks prompted immediate rebuttals from the BJP.

Kejriwal and Sisodia - in Gujarat - have been alleging that the party has failed the state in 27 years, promising an improved education and healthcare system.

