‘Kejriwal is the kingpin’: BJP on ED summons to Delhi chief minister

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday lashed out at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, hours after he was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the excise policy case on November 2.

“When the Liquor scam came to the fore, we were saying since starting that CM Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin in the scam. When SC denied the bail plea of Manish Sisodia and established that ₹338 crore money trailing, so, Arvind Kejriwal has to tell that where have they spent ₹338 crore", Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva told news agency ANI.“Arvind Kejriwal and his entire team who calls themselves honest, their faces have been unveiled”, he added.

Soon, several BJP leaders came out in the open to attack the Delhi chief minister. READ | BJP's 'now Kejriwal will be arrested' jibe as 'money trail found' in Sisodia case

"Arvind Kejriwal should resign now because he is the kingpin of the complete liquor scam...There are officers who have said on record that every policy, every change in the policy was dictated by Arvind Kejriwal. He drafted the policy benefitting the liquor mafia..." said BJP leader RP Singh.

BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "Arvind Kejriwal regularly used to say that Manish Sisodia is innocent. However, it is clear now that both Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal are the biggest thugs and corrupt."

"The ED has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case on November 2. Mr CM, you would need to answer the questions of the ED now," said BJP leader Harish Khuranna.

The summons to Kejriwal were issued on the day the Supreme Court denied bail to his close aid and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. The AAP leader has been in jail since February when he was arrested by the CBI and later by the ED. Besides Sisodia, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was arrested by the ED on October 4 as part of its money laundering investigation into the case. He is accused of playing a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy.

