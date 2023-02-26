Kejriwal visits Manish Sisodia's wife: ‘She is battling with multiple sclerosis’

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann went to Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's house after he was arrested by the CBI in connection with the alleged liquor scam. "Manish ji's wife is suffering from a serious illness -- multiple sclerosis. In this disease, the brain's control over the body gradually decreases. Manishji's son studies abroad. She is alone now. I told her that Manish ji is a brave person and every Indian is proud of Manishji," Kejriwal said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann outside Manish Sisodia's house. (PTI)

"We are like a family and we will take care of her," Kejriwal said.

Before reaching the CBI headquarters for his interrogation, Sisodia held a roadshow where he talked about his wife's illness and urged his followers to take care of her as he was almost certain of his arrest.

After 8.5 hours of questioning, the CBI arrested Sisodia claiming that he was evasive in his replies even after he was countered with evidence.

"Manish ji is an honest and brave man dedicated for the welfare of the country. The case against him is false. The entire country is watching how he ensured good education for the poor. He is the first person in the history of 75 years who worked for the education of the poor people," Kejriwal said.

"Across the entire country, the respected and the honest are put behind the bars. And those who are looting the banks are the friends. No action is taken against them. They are not even served notice because they are friends," Kejriwal added.

