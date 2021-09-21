Kejriwal promises 80% private job quota for locals if voted to power in Goa

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced reservation of 80% private sector jobs for Goans, one job per family and an unemployment dole, if voted to power in the state.

Speaking at a press conference during his two-day visit to the state, Kejriwal said unemployment is one of the biggest issues facing the state and the pandemic has only added to their woes. “Corona has made people unemployed, people have gone bankrupt. For many years, Goa has not had mining, there was unemployment on that front too. Many youngsters are forced to leave the state. We have to create job opportunities here. You need an honest government with good intentions,” Kejriwal said.

“Government jobs are reserved for Goans with 15 years of domicile... we will bring in a law to reserve 80% private jobs for Goan youth. We will ensure employment to one youngster per household, and a monthly stipend of ₹3,000 till that happens,” Kejriwal announced.

“Tourism dependent families are unemployed and they will be given ₹5,000 per month. Likewise, mining dependent families will also get a ₹5,000 monthly stipend,” he said.

The Delhi chief minister also promised to set up a skill university offering courses to students after Class XII through tie ups with corporates and assured jobs after completion of the course.

When asked how he will fund his mega promises, Kejriwal said it would be through ‘honesty’. “When the Delhi government was formed, it was revenue negative. The CAG report now says that the Delhi government is running in profit. We achieved it through honesty. There is no lack of revenue in Goa, there is a lack of intent,” he said.