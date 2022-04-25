Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kejriwal reacts to building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan

A three-storey building that was undergoing renovation collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan area on Monday afternoon.
Rescue personnel clearing debris from the collapse site in Delhi's Satya Niketan.(Twitter/ANI)
Updated on Apr 25, 2022 06:55 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the collapse of a building in the city's Satya Niketan area is "very sad" and that he is monitoring the situation. He added that the district administration was conducting the rescue operations.

“This accident is very sad. The district administration is engaged in relief and rescue work. I myself am taking every information related to the incident,” he in Hindi.

A three-storey building that was undergoing renovation collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan area on Monday afternoon, trapping five labourers under the debris. All the five trapped labourers have been rescued after three hours, reported news agency PTI.

Director of Delhi fire services Atul Garg said they received a call around 1:24 pm about a house collapse in Satya Niketan building number 173, after which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

According to South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) mayor Mukesh Suryan, the building was in a dangerous zone. “It was learned that repair work was going on in the building. The building was in a danger zone, the corporation had posted a notice on it on March 31, we have the copy of the letter,” he told news agency ANI.

Delhi-NCR has reported several incidents of building collapses in recent times. Last month, three persons sustained grievous injuries and several others received minor injuries after an under-construction multi-storey building collapsed near the Kashmere Gate area. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was called for assistance, along with sniffer dogs, to search for people trapped under the debris.

On February 10, the ceiling of a sixth-floor flat in a condominium in Gurugram's Sector 109 had collapsed, killing two people.

