Kejriwal thanks CJP's Saurav Das for flagging problems during Punjab schools audit: 'Will immediately address'
CJP's Saurav Das led a delegation of the pressure group to Punjab, where they assessed the state of government schools.
Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor for Aam Aadmi Party, has thanked Cockroach Janta Party for flagging the issues faced by students in government schools in Punjab.
CJP's Saurav Das led a delegation of the pressure group to Punjab, where they assessed the state of government schools as part of their "School Thik Karo" drive.
Taking to X, the AAP leader thanked the CJP for raising the issues and stated that the party will work with the state government and work to "immediately address the concerns."
CJP reaches Ludhiana
The CJP team visited schools in Punjab's Ludhiana. Taking to X, Das stated that while the state "schools of eminence" were well maintained, certain issues prevailed, which were flagged to education minister Harjot Singh Bains.
"Was impressed with the “Schools of Eminence”. Most of the 20 points were on positive side. Yet, problems were observed. We conveyed them to the Education Minister @harjotbains who readily agreed to meet us. We demanded the problems be resolved immediately. The Minister assured us of swift action," Das wrote on X.
As reported by HT, Das appreciated the infrastructure, including the swimming pool, ramps, AI lab and a computer lab at the School of Eminence. He said the facilities at the school were, in several respects, better than those available in private schools.
Punjab has around 19,000 government schools, while the state government has announced 118 Schools of Eminence. However, only some of the proposed schools have been inaugurated.
The CJP team also visited the Government Senior Secondary School, Jandiali, which was established in 1936. Das added that the school had largely retained its old infrastructure despite maintenance work carried out over the years.
“The infrastructure is very old. I hope these children also get better infrastructure and the Punjab government pays attention to this,” he said.
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