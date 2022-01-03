Kejriwal to pay 6th visit to Uttarakhand today ahead of assembly polls

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Monday pay a one-day visit to poll-bound Uttarakhand. This will be the sixth tour of Kejriwal in Uttarakhand ahead of upcoming assembly polls since last year, the AAP said in a statement on Sunday.

As per Kejriwal's schedule, he is expected to reach Jolly Grant airport at around 11:30am on Monday. He will then go to Bijapur Guest House, where the AAP chief will hold a meeting with party officials, according to news agency ANI.

Furthermore, Kejriwal will also address a public meeting at Parade Ground at 2pm, the ANI report said.

During his previous visit on December 14, Kejriwal announced that ₹1000 will be deposited in the accounts of all women above 18 years every month in Uttarakhand if AAP is elected to power in the upcoming assembly elections.

He made the announcement during a visit to Kashipur area of US Nagar in Kumaon, marking his fifth visit to the hill state.

US Nagar is the home district of Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Other promises of the party for the state include free pilgrimage service to people in the state as is provided by the AAP government in Delhi, employment in every household of the state (Har Ghar Rozgar) and ₹5,000 stipend to unemployed youths till they don’t get jobs.

Kejriwal also announced that his party, if voted to power, will provide 1 lakh government jobs within six months of coming to power in the state. He earlier visited the state in November 21, September 19, August 17 and July 11.

In the 2017 assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 57 out of 70 seats and formed the government under Trivendra Singh Rawat.

The AAP, which came back to power in Delhi in 2020 assembly elections, is yet to open an account in the hill state and has been campaigning hard to expand its base in Uttarakhand as well as neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, both headed for polls this year.