BJP announces state in-charges for four poll-bound states

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set the ball rolling for the upcoming assembly elections in a clutch of states by announcing in-charges who will have the mandate to oversee electioneering.

Union ministers aided by ministers of state and party functionaries have been given charge of states such as Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa where the party is contesting to retain power.

Union minister for education Dharmendra Pradhan has been given charge of the politically significant state of Uttar Pradesh. His co-incharges will be Union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur; Minister of State (MoS), parliamentary affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal; MoS for agriculture and farmers welfare, Shobha Karanjdale; MoS education, Annapurna Devi; former national general secretary Saroj Pandey; MPs Vivek Thakur and former minister in Haryana Capt Abhimanyu.

Union minister for parliamentary affairs Pralhad Joshi has been given charge of Uttarakhand. West Bengal MP Locket Chatterjee and party spokesperson RP Singh will be the co-incharges for the state where the BJP changed three chief ministers within a year.

Union minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Shekhawat has been given charge of Punjab, where the party will be contesting on its own for the first time after its ally, the Shiromani Akali Dal, severed ties. The party faces a daunting task in the state whose farmers have been at the forefront of the ongoing stir against the farm laws.

Union minister for urban development Hardeep Singh Puri; MoS in external affairs ministry, Meenakshi Lekhi; and Lok Sabha MP Vionod Chawda will be co-incharges in Punjab.

Bhupendra Yadav, Union minister for labour and employment and environment, forests and climate change will be in-charge of Manipur. MoS for social justice Pratima Bhaumik and Assam minister Ashok Singhal have been named the co-incharges for Manipur.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has been made in-charge of Goa. Darshana Jardosh, MoS for railways and textiles; and G Kishan Reddy, Union minister for culture, tourism and development of north-eastern region will be the co-incharges for Goa.