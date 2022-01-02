Arvind Kejriwal alleges SP, BJP made kabristan, shamshan in Uttar Pradesh

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP), stating that one made shamshan ghats (cremation grounds) and the other kabristan (graveyards) while his party will construct schools and hospitals, if voted to power in Uttar Pradesh.

Kejriwal was in Lucknow to address the party’s election rally at Smriti Upvan.

“During their tenures (in government), the Samajwadi Party made kabristan and the BJP shamshan ghats. But if you vote us (AAP), we will construct schools and hospitals,” he said.

The Delhi chief minister also announced ₹1000 per month allowance for all women above 18 years of Uttar Pradesh if his party is voted to power.

“The BJP not only made shamshan ghats but also sent people there,” he added, referring to the second wave of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh in 2021.

“Uttar Pradesh was the worst in managing corona (Covid-19 pandemic),” he alleged and added: “A large number of people died and they had to go to shamshan ghats.”

Promising to improve the condition of schools across the state, he said, “Yogi Adityanath has failed to improve the condition of schools (government schools) in the last five years. But I will ensure good schools for all in Uttar Pradesh, like the ones in Delhi.”

The Delhi chief minister invited UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath to visit Delhi and see for himself any state government run school there.

Invoking Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the AAP leader said, “I want to fulfil Babasaheb’s dream of good education for everyone.”

Further attacking the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, the AAP convenor said: “In Delhi, there are more hoardings of Yogi Adityanath as compared to mine.”

In his nearly half-an-hour-long speech, the Delhi chief minister also attacked the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government over power supply.

“Before the Yogi government, the state experienced four-hour power cuts. Under his (Yogi Adityanath) government, there are eight-hour power cuts. If the BJP is voted to power again, then there will be 12-hour power cuts,” said Kejriwal.

“If you want 24-hour electricity, vote for us,” the AAP leader said to the crowd.

He also said people in Delhi get 24-hour power supply, that too free.

He asserted that 35 lakh families in Delhi were getting ‘zero’ electricity bills, a reference to the AAP government’s free electricity supply scheme in Delhi.

“If you want ‘zero’ electricity bill, then vote for us (AAP), else vote for Yogi (CM),” said Kejriwal.

The Delhi chief minister also alleged that ministers in the Yogi government were getting free electricity, but not the people of the state.

Promising employment to youths, he said, “In Delhi, we have given jobs to 10 lakh youths.”

He promised free pilgrimage for all the people of Uttar Pradesh to Ayodhya, like the Delhi government pilgrimage scheme.

“You have tested the Samajwadi Party, the BJP, the BSP and the Congress, now give us an opportunity for five years (to govern Uttar Pradesh),” Kejriwal requested the people.

The Delhi chief minister ended his speech with chants of Bharat Mata Ki Jai.

AAP has announced it will contest almost all the 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh where polls are due in February-March.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Abdul Hafiz Gandhi said, “People of Uttar Pradesh know about the development work carried out during the SP government. Even Arvind Kejriwal recently praised our party’s national president Akhilesh Yadav and stated that he should become the next CM in 2022. Our party is committed to developing UP and we have an agenda and vision for the state.”

“Reacting to Kejriwalji is pointless. His credibility is zero,” said UP BJP leader Abhishek Pandey ‘Rupak’

