Kejriwal joins wrestlers at Jantar Mantar: ‘Think how powerful the man is that…’

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday arrived at Janta Mantar in the national capital to extend his support to the ongoing protest by some of India's top wrestlers over sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Kejriwal asked people to take time off from work to show solidarity for the aggrieved wrestlers and join them in their protest at Jantar Mantar. (Also Read | 'Cut power, no water at Jantar Mantar': Bajrang Punia targets Delhi Police after FIRs against WFI chief) Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at Jantar Mantar.

“Those who love our country, whether they are from Congress, AAP or BJP and even if not affiliated with any party, must take off and come here to extend support to them (wrestlers),” the chief minister said standing alongside Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik, the three central characters in the protest against the BJP leader.

“They are not fighting for themselves, they are fighting for the entire sports fraternity. Think how powerful the man is that it took seven days and Supreme Court's involvement to register an FIR against him."

Kejriwal repeated the claims by wrestlers that the electricity and water supply to the protest venue had been disconnected and supplies like food and mattresses were being not allowed in, and promised to help them.

Delhi Police filed two first information reports (FIR) on Friday night in connection with sexual harassment allegations levelled by the wrestlers, naming six-time parliamentarian Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as an accused, roughly four months after the athletes first went public with the charges and hours after the Supreme Court heard the case.

This is the second time in three months that the wrestlers have camped in Delhi to raise their demands. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the government had managed to placate the wrestlers with assurances to probe their allegations against Sharan and the WFI after the protest first broke out in January.

The protesting wrestlers allege that previous efforts initiated by the Union sports ministry and an investigation by a government-appointed oversight committee have not helped resolve the issue or help the victims.

