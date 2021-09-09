Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘Kerala accounts for 68.59% of India’s Covid-19 cases’, says health ministry; cautions second wave not over
india news

‘Kerala accounts for 68.59% of India’s Covid-19 cases’, says health ministry; cautions second wave not over

An increase in the number of daily Covid-tests has led to the sudden spike of cases in Kerala
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 06:16 PM IST
Kerala's latest jump in Covid-19 cases comes after a week-long decline in the daily tally of cases. (AP Photo/R S Iyer)

The southern state of Kerala accounts for 68.59% of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases India reported last week, health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Thursday, adding that in the past 24 hours the state contributed 32,000 cases to India’s single-day tally of 43,263. Bhushan also cautioned that the country is still in the throes of the second wave, and it is not over yet.

“43,263 reported in the past 24 hours, over 32,000 from Kerala. Almost 68% of total cases in last week were from Kerala. We're still witnessing the second surge, it's not over,” Bhushan said at a media briefing.

In terms of fatalities, Kerala reported 181 deaths on Thursday against India’s single day death toll of 338. However, till date the highest number of fatalities has been recorded by Maharashtra.

Also Read: What Kerala learnt from third outbreak of Nipah virus

The southern state’s latest jump in Covid-19 cases comes after a week-long decline in the daily tally of cases. An increase in the number of daily Covid-tests has led to the sudden spike in cases. A total of 1,71, 295 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, of which 30,196 turned out to be positive, bringing the test positivity rate (TPR) to 17.63%.

RELATED STORIES

“It is natural that cases will go up once tests are increased. The state should have increased tests a couple of months back,” public health expert Dr SS Lal told Hindustan Times.

The Kerala unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that more than half the tests conducted were antigen tests instead of reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test, which was once considered to be the ‘gold standard’ of Covid-tests by the health ministry.

In cities like Delhi, which witnessed a brutal second wave, 70% of the total tests conducted to identify infected patients in the last five months were RT-PCR tests, according to government data.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala covid-19
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IIT-Madras tops NIRF overall ranking for third time, five DU colleges make it to top 10

18% of adult population have received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine: Centre

UP districts saw outbreak of D2 dengue, says health ministry; urges caution

100-day plan for India's aviation sector: Know what it has to offer
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
Aadhaar
Akshay Kumar
India Covid Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP