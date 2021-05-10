Kerala adds 35,801 new Covid-19 cases, TPR at a high of 28.88%

The Covid-19 graph continues to climb in the state as Kerala reported 35,801 cases on Sunday with a high test positivity rate of 28.88 per cent, according to the data released by the state health ministry.

It also reported the highest number of fatalities with 68 deaths taking the death toll to 5,814. Among the deceased is senior correspondent of Mathrubhumi News-- Vipin Chand (42).

A close look at the death rate over the past ten days shows it has also been climbing steadily. The number of critically-ill patients and patients who are on ventilator support is also on the rise, health ministry statistics show. Ernakulam district reported the maximum number of Covid-19 cases-- 4767, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 4240 cases and Malappuram 3850 cases.

The total viral caseload also went up to 4,25,514. Harried health officials hope that the nine-day lockdown that began on Friday will help reduce the infection rate. After Maharashtra and Karnataka, Kerala has been reporting the maximum number of Covid-19 cases in the country. According to the Union health ministry data, out of the 20 worst-affected districts six are from the state. In some of the districts like Ernakulam, the TPR is above 32 per cent.

The special task force comprising volunteers and others have increased their surveillance on patients who are in home care and isolation to monitor their condition. Since hospitalization is only for patients with serious complications a large number of patients are under quarantine in their homes. Local bodies and other charity outfits have also opened many community kitchens across the state to feed the needy.