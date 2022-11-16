Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Kerala allies of Cong raise concern over state chief’s remarks on Nehru

Kerala allies of Cong raise concern over state chief’s remarks on Nehru

india news
Published on Nov 16, 2022 12:39 AM IST

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Congress general secretary Tariq Anwar said that Sudhakaran had admitted “it was a slip of the tongue” and assured party leadership that he will be careful going forward.

AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal also said Sudhakaran has expressed regrets over his remark. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram

A day after the controversial remarks of the Kerala Congress president K Sudhakaran on former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, the party expressed regret over his comments and said it would take up discussions with upset United Democratic Front (UDF) allies.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Congress general secretary Tariq Anwar said that Sudhakaran had admitted “it was a slip of the tongue” and assured party leadership that he will be careful going forward.

AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal also said Sudhakaran has expressed regrets over his remark.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala assembly, V D Satheesan, said the protests by the Muslim League and other allies could not be faulted. “We will discuss the issue at the next UDF meeting with the seriousness it requires,” he said.

The Muslim League, one of the oldest allies of the Congress, said Sudhakaran’s remarks created enough concern. “No doubt, his frequent statements damaged the UDF. We have conveyed our concern to the party leadership,” said IUML general secretary P M A Salam.

Sudhakaran made the remarks in Kannur on Monday at a function organised to celebrate children’s day. “Nehru is a symbol of the highest level of democratic consciousness that made B R Ambedkar Law Minister. He was magnanimous enough to make RSS leader [Syama Prasad] Mookerjee a minister in his own cabinet. He has the large-heartedness to even compromise with communal fascism for democracy,” he had said.

Hours later, he withdrew his comments. “It was a slip of the tongue while trying to stress Nehru’s politics of tolerance and large-heartedness...” he had said.

The ruling CPI(M) took potshots at the Muslim League on Tuesday. “It is for the League to decide whether it should remain in the UDF camp. Sudhakaran is a Congress leader with RSS ideals,” said party state secretary M V Govindan.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also criticised the Congress leader saying “he was trying to defend the RSS by invoking Nehru”. He also wanted the party leadership to clarify “whether appeasing the RSS is the party’s policy.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP