Kerala allies of Cong raise concern over state chief’s remarks on Nehru

A day after the controversial remarks of the Kerala Congress president K Sudhakaran on former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, the party expressed regret over his comments and said it would take up discussions with upset United Democratic Front (UDF) allies.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Congress general secretary Tariq Anwar said that Sudhakaran had admitted “it was a slip of the tongue” and assured party leadership that he will be careful going forward.

AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal also said Sudhakaran has expressed regrets over his remark.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala assembly, V D Satheesan, said the protests by the Muslim League and other allies could not be faulted. “We will discuss the issue at the next UDF meeting with the seriousness it requires,” he said.

The Muslim League, one of the oldest allies of the Congress, said Sudhakaran’s remarks created enough concern. “No doubt, his frequent statements damaged the UDF. We have conveyed our concern to the party leadership,” said IUML general secretary P M A Salam.

Sudhakaran made the remarks in Kannur on Monday at a function organised to celebrate children’s day. “Nehru is a symbol of the highest level of democratic consciousness that made B R Ambedkar Law Minister. He was magnanimous enough to make RSS leader [Syama Prasad] Mookerjee a minister in his own cabinet. He has the large-heartedness to even compromise with communal fascism for democracy,” he had said.

Hours later, he withdrew his comments. “It was a slip of the tongue while trying to stress Nehru’s politics of tolerance and large-heartedness...” he had said.

The ruling CPI(M) took potshots at the Muslim League on Tuesday. “It is for the League to decide whether it should remain in the UDF camp. Sudhakaran is a Congress leader with RSS ideals,” said party state secretary M V Govindan.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also criticised the Congress leader saying “he was trying to defend the RSS by invoking Nehru”. He also wanted the party leadership to clarify “whether appeasing the RSS is the party’s policy.”