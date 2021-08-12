Kerala announces Onam bonus for govt employees
The Kerala government on Wednesday announced a bonus of ₹4,000 for government employees for the festival of Onam.
In a statement here, State Finance Minister K N Balagopal said the employees not eligible for the bonus would be given a special festival allowance of ₹2,750.
Besides, the employees can avail themselves of Onam advance of ₹15,000 which should be repaid in five equal installments.
All the part-time and contingent staff can also avail an advance of ₹5,000, said the statement.
The service pensioners and those who had retired as per the participatory pension scheme would be given an allowance of ₹1,000, it said.
Despite the Covid-19 situation, it said, the government is extending the benefit to over 13 lakh employees.
-
Enjoy ‘intergalactic stargazing’ with this incredible post from Nasa. Watch
-
Yashraj Mukhate’s recent viral clip is for those who love to ‘safar’. Watch
-
11 YO Indian-American girl has been declared as one of world’s brightest student
-
Manipur CM shares clip of young ‘journalist’ reporting about new oxygen plant