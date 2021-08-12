Kerala announces Onam bonus for govt employees

The Kerala government on Wednesday announced a bonus of ₹4,000 for government employees for the festival of Onam.

In a statement here, State Finance Minister K N Balagopal said the employees not eligible for the bonus would be given a special festival allowance of ₹2,750.

Besides, the employees can avail themselves of Onam advance of ₹15,000 which should be repaid in five equal installments.

All the part-time and contingent staff can also avail an advance of ₹5,000, said the statement.

The service pensioners and those who had retired as per the participatory pension scheme would be given an allowance of ₹1,000, it said.

Despite the Covid-19 situation, it said, the government is extending the benefit to over 13 lakh employees.