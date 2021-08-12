Home / India News / Kerala announces Onam bonus for govt employees
All the part-time and contingent staff can also avail an advance of 5,000, said the statement.(Pratham Gokhale/HT File photo)
india news

Kerala announces Onam bonus for govt employees

Despite the Covid-19 situation, it said, the government is extending the benefit to over 13 lakh employees.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 11:02 AM IST

The Kerala government on Wednesday announced a bonus of 4,000 for government employees for the festival of Onam.

In a statement here, State Finance Minister K N Balagopal said the employees not eligible for the bonus would be given a special festival allowance of 2,750.

Besides, the employees can avail themselves of Onam advance of 15,000 which should be repaid in five equal installments.

All the part-time and contingent staff can also avail an advance of 5,000, said the statement.

The service pensioners and those who had retired as per the participatory pension scheme would be given an allowance of 1,000, it said.

Despite the Covid-19 situation, it said, the government is extending the benefit to over 13 lakh employees.

