Assembly elections 2026: 5 facts on K Surendran, leading BJP challenge in key northern Kerala seat

The contest in Manjeshwar for the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections is once again one of the most significant three-way battles in the state. K Surendran, a senior BJP leader and former state president, is contesting from this northern constituency in Kasaragod district. Known for his role in organizing party campaigns, Surendran has made Manjeshwar a focal point of the BJP’s efforts to expand its presence in Kerala. K Surendran is a senior BJP leader and former Kerala state president. (K Surendran/Instagram)

This seat is famous for its thin victory margins. In 2026, the competition is a tight, multi-cornered fight. Sitting MLA AKM Ashraf of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is defending the seat for the United Democratic Front. The Left Democratic Front has fielded Kr Jayananda, aiming to consolidate votes in a constituency that often sees a polarised electorate.

Independent candidate K Sundara is also in the fray.