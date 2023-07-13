Sreedharan’s high-speed train proposal to benefit state: Kerala BJP

KOCHI: Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Surendran on Wednesday signalled a softening in his party’s approach to a rapid mass transit railway system for the state, saying the alternative high-speed railway proposal mooted by metro rail expert E Sreedharan will benefit the state. Sreedharan, who played a key role in the Delhi Metro and Konkan Railway projects, said he could offer his guidance but could not oversee execution of the project (Twitter/surendranbjp)

The BJP unit as well as Sreedharan, a national executive member of the party, has opposed the state government’s semi-high-speed rail project named ‘Silverline’ citing environmental damage, displacement of people and financial impracticality.

Sreedharan on Monday submitted a note to the chief minister’s office recommending changes to the Silverline proposal in order to make it feasible.

After his meeting with Sreedharan, Surendran told reporters that high-speed trains were essential for Kerala. “So in this context, Sreedharan has recently talked about an alternative proposal (to Silverline) which will involve lesser land acquisition, minimal environmental damage and without troubling the common man be able to run fast trains. Certainly, it’s very important for Kerala. It is his dream project and I understand that it will benefit the state.”

He stressed that Kerala’s development was his priority and this proposal could mark a new beginning for high-speed travel in the state. “The state government and railway officials should work for a project like this, not for a project (like Silverline) which can only bring financial ruin to Kerala,” he added.

Asked if the BJP will support the state government if the latter were to build a high-speed railway system, he said, “When a new project like this comes along, a lot of poor people shouldn’t get displaced. Our ecosystem shouldn’t be damaged as we are a special state that gets a lot of rain a year. Unscientific methods shouldn’t be used. When it comes to railway infra projects in Kerala, the state BJP unit takes advice from Sreedharan.”

Sreedharan, who played a key role in the Delhi Metro and Konkan Railway projects, said his advanced age prevented him from overseeing a high-speed railway project. “But I can offer my guidance,” he said.